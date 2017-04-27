Stars re-sign Mattias Janmark after unusual knee injury
Stars re-sign Mattias Janmark after unusual knee injury Stars sign Mattias Janmark to $700,000 deal after he missed season because of rare knee injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qbMNGv FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a $700,000 contract for next season after he missed this season because of an unusual knee injury. General manager Jim Nill said Thursday the team missed Janmark "as much as anyone last season" and looks forward to having him in training camp for the 2017-18 season.
