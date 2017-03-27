Slumping Senators drop fourth game in a row, fall 4-2 to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets have their first four-game win streak of the season after a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Mathieu Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little at 7:46 of the third period and fired a shot past goalie Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to make it 3-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.