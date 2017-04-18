Sharks crush Oilers 7-0 in Game 4 to ...

Sharks crush Oilers 7-0 in Game 4 to even series at two games apiece

The Edmonton Oilers have 48 hours to get their game back on track after a 7-0 shellacking Tuesday night by the San Jose Sharks knotted their first round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece. With goalie Cam Talbot in net, the Oilers had shut out the Sharks the previous two games.

