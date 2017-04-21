Sharks can't hold two-goal lead, lose...

Sharks can't hold two-goal lead, lose in OT

18 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

David Desharnais scored late in the first overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Thursday night, pushing San Jose to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs. Desharnais, in the slot, one-timed a Leon Draisaitl cross-ice pass past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones to cap an overtime session dominated by Edmonton.

Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

