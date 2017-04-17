Senators take 2-1 lead in series with...

Senators take 2-1 lead in series with 4-3 overtime win over Bruins

Bobby Ryan scored the winner on a power play 5:43 into overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final series. Ryan tipped the puck past Rask off a pass from Kyle Turris.

