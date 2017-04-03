Senators overcome key injuries, pull ...

Senators overcome key injuries, pull out of nosedive to wrap up playoff spot

When Pierre Dorion took over as Senators general manager before this NHL season, he was confident he was inheriting a playoff-calibre team. Dorion can now breathe a sigh of relief after Ottawa clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

