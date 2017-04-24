Senators' Clarke MacArthur forced to exit Game 2 against Rangers

Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur battles for the puck with New York Rangers defenceman Dan Girardi and Rangers defenceman Ryan McDonagh during the first period in game two of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Ottawa on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur left Game 2 against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon and didn't return.

