Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, advance in playoffs

Clarke MacArthur spent almost two full seasons recovering from a concussion, wondering if he would ever be able to return to the Senators. "There's nothing like living in the NHL and living in these playoffs," he said after scoring a power-play goal 6:30 into overtime to help Ottawa beat Boston 3-2 in Game 6 on Sunday and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.