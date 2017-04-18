Senators beat Bruins 1-0, take 3-1 le...

Senators beat Bruins 1-0, take 3-1 lead in series

WSB-TV

Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period, Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Wednesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which had a goal disallowed in the first when Ottawa coach Guy Boucher challenged and the replay showed Noel Acciari was offsides.

