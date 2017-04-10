Sedins still committed to Canucks' re...

Sedins still committed to Canucks' rebuild despite abysmal season April 11, 9:05 PM Et

Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks put up 50 and 44 points, respectively, this season. Aware things could get a lot worse before they get better, the aging faces of the Vancouver Canucks remain on board with the franchise's plan to rebuild.

