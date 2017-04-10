Schwartz's late goal gives Blues 2-1 ...

Schwartz's late goal gives Blues 2-1 win, 2-0 lead on Wild

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. Joel Edmundson had the first goal for the Blues after winning Game 1 in overtime, Jake Allen was as steady as ever in the net again with 23 saves and coach Mike Yeo devised another shrewd plan for his former team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb '17 AnyPhartz 20
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC