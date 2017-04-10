Saturday's NHL Playoff Capsules

20 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops to keep the Maple Leafs alive.

