San Jose Sharks beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime in NHL playoffs

Melker Karlsson scored early in the first overtime as the San Jose Sharks came back to beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarter-final series. The game saw the Oilers jump out to a 2-0 first-period lead only for the veteran Sharks to come back and tie the game with just over 15 minutes to play.

