Sabres' Kyle Okposo hospitalized

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo has spent the past three days in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week. A person with direct knowledge of Okposo's status confirmed to WGR and The Associated Press on Wednesday that the player is in the neuro surgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital.

