Sabres fire Grand Haven native Dan Bylsma in shakeup
The Buffalo Sabres cleaned house Thursday, firing general manager Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma after the youthful team missed the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season. "We want to thank Tim and Dan for their hard work and efforts that they have put in during their tenures with the club," said Pegula, who is expected to talk with reporters on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|10 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 17
|MostPharte
|5
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC