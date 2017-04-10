Dan Bylsma says he's "going forward" under the expectation he'll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he's had with general manager Tim Murray Sabres coach Bylsma expects he'll return for 3rd season Dan Bylsma says he's "going forward" under the expectation he'll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he's had with general manager Tim Murray Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oRTccO Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma, center top, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.