Sabres coach Bylsma expects he'll return for 3rd season
Dan Bylsma says he's "going forward" under the expectation he'll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he's had with general manager Tim Murray Sabres coach Bylsma expects he'll return for 3rd season Dan Bylsma says he's "going forward" under the expectation he'll be back as Buffalo Sabres coach for a third season based on recent conversations he's had with general manager Tim Murray Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oRTccO Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma, center top, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC