Russia hopes for boost from Olympic hockey turmoil
After a week of turmoil for Olympic hockey, Russia thinks it is poised to be the big winner next February in South Korea. Its fans have waited more than 25 years for an Olympic gold medal, and its top league wants to fight the NHL for international markets so the absence of NHL players in Pyeongchang could be, well, a golden opportunity.
