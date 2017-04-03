Ruff not returning as Stars coach aft...

Ruff not returning as Stars coach after missing playoffs

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Lindy Ruff will not return as coach of the Dallas Stars after the team went from the Western Conference's top seed last year to missing the playoffs this season. General manager Jim Nill announced the move Sunday, a day after the Stars finished with their second-fewest points in a full season since moving to Dallas in 1993-94.

