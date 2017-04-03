Rogers relishing glut of Canadian NHL...

Rogers relishing glut of Canadian NHL teams headed to playoffs

Read more: Ottawa Business Journal

Last April, Scott Moore, president of Rogers' Sportsnet and NHL properties, was trying to put a positive spin on the fact that, for the first time since 1970, not one Canadian NHL team made the playoffs. Rogers, which a few years earlier paid a record $5.2 billion to lock up the rights to a dozen years of national NHL broadcasts, saw ratings take a punishing body check.

