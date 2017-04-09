Riley Sheahan scores first goal, avoids the wrong kind of NHL history
Riley Sheahan avoided dubious hockey immortality when he scored his first goal of the season in the Detroit Red Wings' last game at Joe Louis Arena. Riley Sheahan scores first goal, avoids the wrong kind of NHL history Riley Sheahan avoided dubious hockey immortality when he scored his first goal of the season in the Detroit Red Wings' last game at Joe Louis Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC