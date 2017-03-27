Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski beats Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Montreal Canadiens left wing Dwight King avoids a check by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.