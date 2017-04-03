Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players
After North Dakota lost the seventh-longest game in NCAA Tournament history, Boeser traveled back to campus, told coaches and teammates he had decided to turn pro and the next morning boarded a flight from Grand Forks to Minneapolis. He signed his first NHL contract, got a crash course from the coaching staff and was in the Vancouver Canucks' lineup against his hometown Minnesota Wild with family and friends watching.
