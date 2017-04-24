Predators take 2-1 series lead, beating St. Louis Blues 3-1
Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. . St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko , of Russia, crashes into Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne , of Finland, and defenseman Mattias Ekholm , of Sweden, during the first period in Game 3 of a second-... .
