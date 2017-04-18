Predators sweep away top-seeded Black...

Predators sweep away top-seeded Blackhawks

Read more: Journal Gazette

Roman Josi scored twice, Pekka Rinne had 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to complete a surprising sweep of the Western Conference's top seed.

