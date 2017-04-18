Predators push Blackhawks to playoff brink

Kevin Fiala scored on a backhander 16:44 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to push the Blackhawks to the brink of elimination with a 3-2 victory early Tuesday morning in Game 3 of the first-round series. Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period to force overtime.

