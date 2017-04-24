Predators' Fiala out of playoffs afte...

Predators' Fiala out of playoffs after breaking leg

Nashville general manager David Poile says Predators forward Kevin Fiala broke his left leg during Game 1 against St. Louis and is recovering from surgery to repair his femur. The general manager says Fiala had surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and will start rehabilitation when he returns to Nashville.

