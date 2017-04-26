Predators-Blues features goalie showdown of Rinne vs. Allen
No goaltender has played better this postseason than Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators, though Jake Allen of the St. Louis Blues came closest in the first round. Now their teammates have to figure out how to score on these two stingy goalies if they want to advance to the Western Conference finals.
