Playoff-bound Capitals, Rangers rest banged-up players
Locked into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers rested six banged-up players for their game Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Forward Mats Zuccarello, Rick Nash and Jesper Fast and defensemen Ryan McDonagh, Brady Skjei and Nick Holden were out with various minor injuries.
