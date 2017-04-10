Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has NHL's best-selling jersey
The league announced Wednesday that shop.NHL.com sales show the Pittsburgh Penguins captain leading the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews for the most popular jersey this season. Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews makes his NHL debut on the list at No.
