Paajarvi's OT goal gives Blues 4-3 win to oust Wild in 5

Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal tries to control the puck against St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. ... . St. Louis Blues' Magnus Paajarvi tries to sneak the puck into the net against Minnesota Wild's goalie Devan Dubnyk during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, Apr... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.