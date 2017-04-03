Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 to clinch at least second place in the Pacific Division

The Oilers forward lost a tooth on a high stick before returning to score the go-ahead goal on the ensuing power play in the third period as Edmonton defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday to clinch at least second place in the Pacific Division. Having secured home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with the victory, the Oilers can finish first in the Pacific if they beat the Canucks in Sunday's regular-season finale and the Anaheim Ducks lose to the Los Angeles Kings in regulation.

