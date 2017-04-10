NHL playoffs: Rangers top Canadiens a...

NHL playoffs: Rangers top Canadiens as Henrik Lundqvist gets shutout

Tanner Glass scored in the first period and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves to help the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The Canadiens are looking to a avenge a six-game loss in the first round to New York in 2014, a series in which Carey Price was injured in the opening game on a hit from Chris Kreider.

