NHL playoffs: Nashville Predators rout Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 for 2-0 series lead

Chicago a Pekka Rinne made 30 saves in his second straight shutout and picked up two assists, helping the Nashville Predators pound the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Ryan Johansen had a goal and two assists as Nashville added a dominant performance to its taut 1-0 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.