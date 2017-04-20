NHL linesman files lawsuit against Ca...

NHL linesman files lawsuit against Calgary Flames, defenceman Dennis Wideman

Nashville Predators' players look over the bench at linesman Don Henderson after he was hit by Calgary Flames' Dennis Wideman during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016. NHL linesman Don Henderson is suing defenceman Dennis Wideman and the Calgary Flames for $10.25 million over a hit from behind during a game against the Nashville Predators.

