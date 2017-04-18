Nazem Kadri leads Leafs with big hits, goal and assist in overtime win over Caps
With the Maple Leafs down 2-0 to Washington and the building dead, Toronto centre Nazem Kadri took matters into his own hands in the first period Monday night. Kadri, generously listed at six feet and 195 pounds, came out with a rampaging shift that saw him flatten Caps defenceman Brooks Orpik twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Mon
|MostPharte
|5
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC