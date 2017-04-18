Montreal's Price, Washington's Holtby, Columbus' Bobrovsky named Vezina finalists
Price, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals were named the three finalists on Saturday. The Vezina Trophy is awarded to the NHL's best goaltender.
