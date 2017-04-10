Mark Whicker: Too young to be nervous in the NHL playoffs
ANAHEIM >> You can't even get through warmups in the NHL playoffs without hearing someone talk, in ponderous tones, about the necessity of “playoff experience.” Boudreau's Minnesota Wild lost Games 1-2 at home against St. Louis, which means the postseason may continue to be a whipping post for the ex-Ducks coach. But then the Blues haven't been to a Stanley Cup final since 1970, so their memory banks aren't exactly solvent, either.
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|1 hr
|Dev Starr
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
