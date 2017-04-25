Marian Gaborik could miss start of Ki...

Marian Gaborik could miss start of Kings' training camp after knee procedure

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Marian Gaborik underwent an in-depth medical procedure on his left knee that could prevent him from participating in the opening of training camp in September, the Kings said Tuesday. Gaborik's knee trouble stems from a sprain that sidelined him for the final nine weeks of the 2015-16 season.

