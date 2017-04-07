Lucic buries Sharks with third-period hat trick

Facing a third-period deficit in a game crucial for Edmonton's playoff positioning was just the kind of situation the Oilers were thinking about when they acquired Milan Lucic last summer. Lucic scored three goals in the third period and Edmonton took a big step toward claiming home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-2 Thursday night in a possible playoff preview.

