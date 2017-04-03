Lightning likely to face Sabres top p...

Lightning likely to face Sabres top prospect Alexander Nylander in regular-season finale

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Alexander Nylander, the eighth pick in last year's draft, has been called up from the minors and is expected to make his NHL debut Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning, who entered Monday three points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining, will play the Sabres on Sunday.

