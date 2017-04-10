Lee, Nelson help Islanders beat Senat...

Lee, Nelson help Islanders beat Senators 4-2 in finale

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored in the second period and the New York Islanders closed the season with their sixth straight win, beating the playoff-bound Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday. Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera also scored and Nelson had an assist for New York, which was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday night.

