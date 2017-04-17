Leafs get Zaitsev back from injury fo...

Leafs get Zaitsev back from injury for pivotal Game 3 with Capitals

13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Nikita Zaitsev will become the 10th Leaf to make his playoff debut this spring, ready to rejoin the team for Game 3 on Monday night after sitting out the opening two games of a first round series against Washington with a suspected concussion. Zaitsev will replace veteran Roman Polak, who suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto's 4-3 double-overtime win Saturday night.

