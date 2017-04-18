Kuraly's 2nd goal lifts Bruins in 2 OT

Sean Kuraly's second goal of the game at 10:19 of the second overtime gave the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Friday night, avoiding elimination in their NHL first-round series. David Pastrnak also scored and Tuukka Rask finished with 41 saves to help the Bruins rally from two goals down early in the second period and cut the Senators' lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.