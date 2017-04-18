Kunitz, Ruhwedel return to practice f...

Kunitz, Ruhwedel return to practice for well-rested Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Chris Kunitz returned to practice on Sunday, giving the defending Stanley Cup champions hope the veteran forward can contribute at some point during the team's postseason run. Kunitz wore a non-contact jersey during the workout.

