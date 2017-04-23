Kings name John Stevens as coach, replacing the fired Darryl Sutter
John Stevens was named the Kings' new coach Sunday morning, replacing Darryl Sutter, the team announced. A formal news conference was scheduled for Monday, although Stevens needs no introduction after serving as an assistant coach with the Kings since the 2010-11 season.
