Kings fire Cup-winning coach Darryl Sutter, GM Dean Lombardi

18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Los Angeles Kings on Monday fired coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi, who led the franchise to its only two Stanley Cup championships. and general manager, while longtime executive Luc Robitaille has been promoted to team president in charge of all hockey and business operations.

