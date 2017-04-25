Karlsson explains how Senators plan on getting to Lundqvist
After struggling through a subpar season by his standards, Henrik Lundqvist was at his best when the Rangers needed him in the first round. The 35-year-old goalie will again have to be at the top of his game against Ottawa for New York to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth time in six years.
