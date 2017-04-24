Islanders Sync Prospect Supply Chain with ECHL Worcester Railers Affiliation
The New York Islanders officially announced their new ECHL affiliate today after reaching an agreement with the new Worcester Railers. It was an expected move after lots of local reports turned up the news, but it adds an interesting wrinkle to how the Islanders handle their prospects.
