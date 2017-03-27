Islanders captain Tavares to miss final week of season

The New York Islanders will have to continue their late-season playoff push without captain and leading scorer John Tavares . Tavares hurt his left hamstring in a 2-1 win against New Jersey on Friday, and coach Doug Weight says there's no expectation he can return before the Islanders close their season against Ottawa on April 9. Weight provided the update before New York's game at Buffalo on Sunday.

