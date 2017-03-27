Islanders captain Tavares to miss final week of season
The New York Islanders will have to continue their late-season playoff push without captain and leading scorer John Tavares . Tavares hurt his left hamstring in a 2-1 win against New Jersey on Friday, and coach Doug Weight says there's no expectation he can return before the Islanders close their season against Ottawa on April 9. Weight provided the update before New York's game at Buffalo on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC