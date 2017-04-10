Injuries and experience viewed the ke...

Injuries and experience viewed the keys as Oilers face Sharks in NHL playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers return to the NHL playoffs Wednesday against the battled-hardened Western Conference-champion San Jose Sharks in a series expected to turn on experience -and injuries. Centres Joe Thornton and Logan Couture are day-to-day with injuries for the Sharks, who ended the last three weeks of the regular season in freefall.

